US introduces new oral pill for treating Covid-19.

On Friday, in a briefing by the pandemic response team of White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser said that a new pill has shown impressive results in clinical trials to treat Covid-19 patients.

The drug was developed by the pharmaceutical company, called Merck in association with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck stated that the drug which is called Molnupiravir was taken orally and it significantly reduced the risk of death to the non-hospitalised adult patients who are mild to moderately ill with Covid-19.

The company tested the drug on 385 patients and none of the patients died after 29 days. the rate of hospitalisation was also relatively low when compared to the 377 people who received a placebo treatment. Eight patients among the group which was tested for placebo, died and 53 people required hospitalisation.

Fauci announced that it was very good news from Merck. The company would submit the trial data to US Food and Drugs Administration, immediately for review. Fauci said that the approval from the Food and Drugs Administration would take time. Despite the delay in the review process and approval from FDA, the federal government has already bought 1.7 million doses of the drug from Merck.