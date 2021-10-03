Arab Coalition forces intercepts explosives laden drone

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia.

The coalition forces made it clear that it will take all necessary operational measures to protect the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents in order to neutralize and destroy these hostile cross-border attacks’ said the Coalition forces.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels initiated a civil war against the government in the country in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.