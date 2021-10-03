Australia reports 1900 new Covid – 19 cases

Sydney: 1900 Delta virus cases were reported in Australia on Sunday. The two most populous states in the country, Victoria and New South Wales reported 1887 new cases and 13 deaths. 1 case was reported from Tasmania. The island had not reported a single case for the last 58 days .

Earlier Australian government had announced its decision to lift the 18-month long ban on international travel from next month for some states when 80% of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated. At present,56% of Australians were fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020, allowing only a limited number of people to leave or return to the country. All arriving passengers have been subjected to mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their expense.