Former MP Minister Sulochana Rawat and son quit Congress, join BJP

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday. Sulochana was a Congress stronghold from MP, who represented Jobat constituency in the Assembly three times, where by-polls are scheduled to be held on October 30.

Both leaders joined the ruling party at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mrs Rawat and Vishal said in an official statement that, they are influenced by the development work being accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP Madhya Pradesh president VD Sharma welcomed them to the BJP family, and said that BJP has always worked for the welfare of the tribals and women. ‘A leader who has had a great influence on the tribal community will definitely strengthen the BJP’, he further added, when enquired about the polls.