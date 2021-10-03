Fourteen Myanmar citizens with fake Aadhaar cards detained in Manipur

Security officials positioned at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Manipur, captured fourteen Myanmar nationals, including a woman, who were attempting to fly to New Delhi using bogus Aadhaar cards.

The inmates most of who were in their early twenties, also admitted to entering the country through the Porous Border Region. They were handed over to the Imphal West district’s Singjamei Police Station.

Meanwhile, after appearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, on Friday, eleven of them were reportedly remanded in police custody until October 8.

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, shared a short video clip of the event on his social media handle on Friday, saying: ‘The state govt. takes this matter very seriously. Stringent actions will be taken up against those people who enter the country without proper documents.’