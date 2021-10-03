Jodha Akbar fame, Manisha Yadav dies of brain haemorrhage

Manisha Yadav, who starred in the Zee TV program Jodha Akbar as Salima Begum, died on Friday. Her death was reportedly caused by a cerebral haemorrhage. Her co-star, Paridhi Sharma, confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Paridhi wrote: ‘This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu.’ In an interview, Paridhi stated that she was shocked to learn about Manisha’s death. She went on to say that she is worried about her late co-star’s one-year-old son.

Manisha is an active social media user and she frequently shares photos and videos of her kid, whom she called her whole heart and life. Earlier in July, the actress shared some pictures of her son from his birthday party and wrote: ‘Happy happy birthday my baby… Sari khushiya tere naam (May all my happiness be yours).’