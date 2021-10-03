Mahesh Manjrekar announces his next film ‘Godse’ on Gandhi Jayanti

Mahesh Manjrekar, Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa announce their new film ‘Godse’ on the memorable day of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Sandeep Singh confirmed his collaboration with Mahesh Manjrekar and Raaj Shaandilyaa for their forthcoming film, Godse, which will be produced by Sandeep Singh’s production house Legend Global Studio and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ThinkInk Picturez and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. This will be the third film of Mahesh Manjrekar, directing for Legend Global Studio, other than ‘SwatantraVeer Savarkar’ and ‘White.’

Announcing the news, Mahesh Manjrekar also released the film’s teaser on his own Instagram account and wrote: ‘The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before!’

The film Godse is based on Nathuram Godse, the mastermind behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya, and Abhay Verma are the co-producers. The film’s cast is not yet decided, as the script is currently being written.