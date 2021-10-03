Make these 5 fruits a part of your regular diet; here’s why

During the festive season, sweet cravings can hamper your weight loss efforts. Fruits can prove to be your saving grace at such times, since they’re not only healthy and delicious, but also a good way to start burning fat. Fruits contain vitamins, minerals, and satiating fiber, making them an excellent choice for weight loss. According to Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms, here are five fruits that will keep your diet from crashing.

Bananas

The nutrient-dense fruit banana contains soluble fibre, pectin, and resistant starch, which can help you lose weight and feel full. You can avoid overeating when you eat bananas because they increase satiety. You can spread a tablespoon of peanut butter on a banana one hour before working out and enjoy as a pre-workout snack. Furthermore, varieties like Yelakki bananas have a hint of vanilla and caramel undertones, making them a great alternative to cupcakes or doughnuts for those with a sweet tooth.

Guava

Guava can help you lose weight since it contains antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. The nutrients in them will keep you full longer, regulate your metabolism, and balance your blood sugar. Its low-calorie content makes it an ideal weight loss food, especially for people with diabetes. A slice of pink guava and some chaat masala can help you beat the heat, or you can add it to your salad or eat it plain. ItMixing it with mint also makes it a delicious beverage.

Apples

A fruit-like apple can never go wrong! You can top it on your oatmeal, toss a few pieces in your salad, or simply eat it as is. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and low in calories, making it an ideal replacement for high-calorie snacks.

Oranges

Calorie-negative oranges help burn calories. A glass of fresh orange juice can start your day and keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. This fruit is filled with vitamin C and fiber, making it a great snack option.

Golden kiwi

Golden kiwi is a delicious snack to enjoy after dinner or as a sweet after meal. Fruits like these are excellent sources of vitamin C, antioxidants, folate, and fiber. Due to their low calorie content and high water content, they are also a great fruit that can help you lose weight and stay hydrated. To consume golden kiwis in the simplest form, use kiwi-based smoothies or mixed fruit salads, which will keep you full and boost your nutrient intake.

Weight loss is a result of healthy eating habits. To help you achieve your fitness goals, choose healthy, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables rather than unhealthy junk foods.