Mumbai Cruise Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai Cruise Drug Case. NCB also arrested two others- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant- in connection with the same case.

NCB has charged sections 8(c), 2 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them. The three will be produced in the Magistrate’s court in Mumbai around 7 pm on Sunday.

NCB had recovered 3 gms cocaine, 21 gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 gm MD, and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The agency had earlier confiscated the gadgets from Aryan Khan by way of gathering evidence . The NCB has also examined the chats received on the phones, that were taken from the detained people.

Earlier NCB had detained eight people including Aryan for interrogation. They were identified as Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. The NCB has also summoned six of the organizers of the cruise party.