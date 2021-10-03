New Zealand cities remain locked down due to Delta variant outbreaks.

The Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand has spread outside the city of Auckland, which prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order snap lockdowns in additional regions, on Sunday.

Auckland has been under lockdown rules since the middle of August this year. Waikato region, which is 147 kilometres away south from Auckland has reported two cases of Delta variant outbreaks The Prime Minister has ordered a 5-days long lockdown in the regions.

The people of Auckland had been living under lock down regulations for long now. The government will decide on Monday whether to lift the Covid-19 restrictions for the 1.7 million people of Auckland.

The lockdown was enforced in August as a ‘short and sharp’ measure to tackle the spreading of Covid-19 virus. The number has not yet declined from the daily reports of over thousand cases in the city yet.

The rest of the country was gradually returning to normal life, with effective and relaxed Covid-19 regulations, while the north island city of Auckland remained in lockdown.

The Prime Minister said that they were doing everything to keep the cases contained in Auckland. Ardern announced that the strict lockdowns would be lifted and the regulations would be relaxed once the country reaches 90 percent immunization.

New Zealand was successful in eliminating Covid cases at the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic. It was one of the first countries to achieve zero daily cases in during the first wave of Covid-19.