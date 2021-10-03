Portugal becomes the first country to vaccinate the entire population

Portugal has tackled the problem of Covid-19 by vaccinating the entire population of the country. At the start of this year, Portugal had a weekly death rate over 2000, as the virus spread across the country.

The country was in despair, when the government appointed Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine commander to guide the country through the pandemic. Portugal has become one of the leading countries in the world after 8 months of efficient planning and effective administration of Covid-19 policies.

Portugal has fully vaccinated about 98 percent of its eligible population. That indicates that all of the people above the age of 12 has been vaccinated. Among the total population in the country, 86 percent are fully vaccinated, Gouveia e Melo said.

He said that they believed they have reached a point of herd immunity and group protection. Things looked very good in the country. All of the Covid-19 restrictions were completely lifted through out the country on Friday. Other western nations are closely watching Portugal for insights to see what happens after vaccinating the entire eligible population.

Most of the rich western countries have not succeeded in vaccinating each and every eligible person, even though they were fortunate enough to purchase and produce vaccines abundantly. Portugal has set an example for those countries to follow in order to attain herd immunity.