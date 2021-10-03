Samantha refuses to take Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya: Reports

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s journey has come to an end. The most-loved Telugu film industry pair confirmed their breakup in a joint statement on their separate social media accounts.

Samantha wrote: ‘After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.’

Meanwhile, several reports claim that Samantha will receive 50 crore in alimony as a result of the divorce, which she allegedly denied. Samantha was offered over 200 crores as part of the marital settlement, according to a reliable source, but she reportedly refused to accept money for ending her marriage.

The couple started dating in 2010 after working together in the film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and they got engaged in January, 2017. They tied the knot in Goa on October 7, 2017.

Earlier, Samantha’s admirers were confused when she changed her social media accounts from Samantha Akkineni to the letter ‘S,’ prompting speculation about their split. Her absence from the Love Story success event, as well as her refusal to attend a dinner organised by Chaitanya’s family for star Aamir Khan, added fuel to the rumours.