Shershaah in legal trouble? Kashmiri reporter alleges ‘Shershaah’ makers used his license plate on militant car

Faraz Ashraf, a Kashmiri journalist, claims that Dharma Production’s recent film ‘Shershaah’ used a vehicle with his personal registration number, which was used by militants in the film.

‘Since inception, Bollywood has only produced propaganda movies against Kashmir, where till now they were showing Kashmiris collectively as terrorists but this time they have gone too far in attacking me and my family,’ Ashraf tweeted.

He followed up with a tweet that included an image of a car from the film Shershaah, along with the words ‘Car shown in the movie’ beneath the image of the ‘real car’. The license plate numbers on both automobiles are identical.

In the movie "Shershah" produced by @DharmaMovies @karanjohar have used my personal car registration number on the car which is being used by militants in the movie.@OmarAbdullah @AakashHassan @AzaanJavaid @Gaamuk pic.twitter.com/jOWeTyMhLO — Faraz Ashraf (@faraazashraf_) September 27, 2021

He also revealed that a lawsuit will be filed against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He further stated that a Press Conference will be held on the subject soon. ‘Advocate @shamsubaid15 will be legally handling this case. It’s a request to media friends to highlight this issue. We will soon address a press conference also,’ he said.

Journalist Faraz Ashraf also tweeted a clip from the movie in which the automobile is shown. He claimed that the move has caused him and his family to have safety concerns. ‘It is a threat to me and my family. I cannot travel in the car as feel safety concerns now due to the move. I have not given any permission to any production house to use the regd no. of my car.’

It is a threat to me and my family. I cannot travel in the car as feel safety concerns now due to the move. I have not given any permission to any production house to use the regd no. of my car.@SAAQQIIB @RuhullahMehdi @tanvirsadiq pic.twitter.com/ydS1AZD6kg — Faraz Ashraf (@faraazashraf_) September 27, 2021

Vishnuvardhan directed the biographical war film ‘Shershaah.’ Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil martyr, is the subject of the film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Sidharth plays Captain Batra, while Kiara plays Dimple Cheema, Captain’s girlfriend.

Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment produced the film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 31. After its debut, Amazon Prime revealed earlier in September that the film had been the platform’s most-watched film.