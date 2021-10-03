Thousands protest against Bolsonaro in Brazil.

On Saturday, thousands of Brazilian demonstrators gathered in various state capitals of the country to protest against the government and to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Ciro Gomes, who is one of the Presidential hopefuls, took part in the demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro. According to the local media, he was also expected to be a part of the protests in São Paulo.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former Brazilian President did not attend the demonstrations. A recent poll which simulated 2022 matchup, showed Lula da Silvaahead of Bolsonaro.

The demonstrators who called for impeachment of Bolsonaro, criticized the right-wing politics and Bolsonaro administration’s management of Covid-19 pandemic. They also protested against the high fuel prices and inflation.

The protests were supported by several trade unions and left-wing parties, with participation of several hundreds of people in each demonstration. The major of all protests was the one in Rio de Janeiro. One of the protestor groups brought a large inflatable gas canister. The canister had an inscription that read, ‘Is it expensive? It is Bolsonaro’s fault’.

On September 7th, supporters of Bolsonaro held a rally which triggered the protests on Saturday as a response to the rally. Protests were conducted in the central capital city of São Paulo, and in other northern state capitals like Belém and Recife. There were 200 protests across the country according to the statements of the organizers.