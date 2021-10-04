Covid TPR drops in Kerala; logs 8,850 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 8,850 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the total caseload to 47,29,083. Death toll has reached 25,526, with the 149 deaths confirmed today, due to viral infection. 74,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the test positivity rate has dropped to 11.82%.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,007, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736. Of the positive cases, 50 were health workers, while 42 had come from outside the state and 8368 infected through contact. The source of infection of 390 among them is unknown.

The district – wise statistics of positive cases: Thrissur – 1077, Ernakulam – 920, Thiruvananthapuram – 1134, Kozhikode – 892, Malappuram – 747, Kollam – 729, Kannur – 611, Kottayam – 591, Palakkad – 552, Alappuzha – 525, Pathanamthitta – 499, Idukki – 376, Wayanad – 105, and Kasaragod – 92.

There are currently 4,15,489 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,99,228 are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,261 in hospitals. There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

