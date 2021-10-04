Hyderabad PhD scholar arrested for alleged links with Maoist party

Hyderabad: Osmania University PhD scholar and former State President of Telangana Vidhyarthi Samiti (TVS), was arrested on Sunday, on charges that he had links with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party and encouraged people to join his party. Two years ago, he was arrested in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was identified as K.Srinivas Goud (38), a resident of Warasiguda in Secunderabad and a native of Peddapalli district.

According to the police, Srinivas Goud allegedly had Maoist literature in his possession and was also inciting, influencing and encouraging people, mostly youth, to join the banned organization. Furthermore, he collected funds from various parties to support the party and worked under the direction of the organization’s leaders.

Goud was one of the suspects in the 2019 case registered against N.Ravi Sharma and his wife Anuradha, ex-State Committee members of the CPI (Maoist) party’s Bihar-Jharkhand unit and others. 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case booked at the LB Nagar police station.