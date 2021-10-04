‘It’s more than disheartening’: Vicky on ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ delay

‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been delayed by a few months, but the actor is more than disheartened and believes that there will always be a better time to film it. It is being directed by ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame director Aditya Dhar, as a superhero action film.

In October 2020, the makers announced that the film would begin filming in April. In August, media reports surfaced stating that the film had been shelved due to budget constraints. Ronnie Screwvala, the film’s producer, announced a few days later that the shoot would be on hold for six to nine months. ‘There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film.’

‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ will be a trilogy set in modern times. This is the second collaboration between Dhar, Screwvala, and Kaushal after Uri (2019).

The actor is now preparing for the digital release of ‘Sardar Udham’, the life-like biopic about the revolutionary who killed Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Amazon Prime Video will premiere the film on October 16.