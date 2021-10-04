Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with Mahatma Gandhi’s images on his birth anniversary

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa in the UAE was illuminated with the image of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation.’

Gandhiji’s birth anniversary is being celebrated around the world as the International Day of Nonviolence. Many world leaders and organizations are remembering his message of non-violence and tolerance. In India and around the world, various events are held to mark the occasion.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, and adopted the non-violent resistance against colonial British rule. This non-violence movement against the colonial British Rule, led India to obtain its historical independence in 1947. Bapu’s unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades around the world.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi. #BurjKhalifa celebrates #Gandhi by honouring the father of a nation who's been an inspiration to many generations. pic.twitter.com/Cx1bcGet3D — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2021

Read also: ‘I was whiling away time, my father got us married’: Randhir on Babita

On Saturday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Consulate General of India in Dubai. ‘Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in getting us freedom, he is the father of the nation, a role model for every Indian, but one must also acknowledge his deep philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect both with the people of India and the world,’ Goyal said during his address.