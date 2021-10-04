Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher. The gains in the Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India has helped the domestic benchmark indices to end their four-day losing streak on Monday.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,299, higher by 534 points. NSE Nifty surged 159 points to settle at 17,691. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 2,331 shares ended higher and 1,016 closed lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.6% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 1.54%.

The top gainers in the market were Divi’s Labs, NTPC, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Grasim Industries, UPL, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life and Titan.