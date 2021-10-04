WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally

Mumbai: Social media messaging apps, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook services have been down globally. The services were down from 9 pm (Indian time). The users are not able to post messages. Several users had complained about this on Twitter.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

The web.whatsapp.com is also displaying this error message – 5xx Server Error. Instagram is also showing the same – 5xx Server Error message – message. The Facebook website shows an error message ‘Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can’.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

A global website that tracks issues related to traffic on major websites, Downdetector.com updated that more than 87,000 users had complained that Facebook is not working.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Earlier in February also a similar problem was reported. Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram. Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for 19 billion US dollars and Instagram in 2012 for 1 Billion US dollars .