WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally

Oct 4, 2021, 11:01 pm IST

Mumbai: Social media messaging apps, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook services have been down globally. The services were down from 9 pm (Indian time). The users are not able to post messages. Several users had complained about this on Twitter.

The web.whatsapp.com is also displaying this error message – 5xx Server Error. Instagram is also showing the same – 5xx Server Error message – message. The Facebook website shows an error message ‘Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can’.

A global website that tracks issues related to traffic on major websites, Downdetector.com updated that more than 87,000 users had complained that Facebook is not working.

Earlier in February also a similar problem was reported. Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram. Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for 19 billion US dollars and Instagram in 2012 for 1 Billion US dollars .

