Emirates Airlines announces special fares

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced special offers for passengers. The Dubai based air carrier has announced discounted ticket fares for its A380 flights. At present, Emirates operates A380 flights to 27 cities.

The special fare starts at Dh 1275 UAE dirham. The offer is valid for bookings made until October 18, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

List of cities included in the offer:

Cairo: Dh 1,395 in Economy Class, Dh 4,995 in Business Class

Istanbul: Dh 1,875 in Economy Class and Dh 10,380 in Business Class

Moscow: Dh 2,205 in Economy Class and Dh 7,815 in Business Class

Los Angeles: Dh 3,335 in Economy Class and Dh 19,035 in Business Class

New York: Dh 3,255 in Economy Class and Dh 14,655 in Business Class

Amman: Dh 1,735 in Economy Class and Dh 5,775 in Business Class

Riyadh: Dh 1,375 in Economy Class and Dh 6,975 in Business Class

Jeddah: Dh 1,275 in Economy Class and Dh 5,275 in Business Class

Customers can check special fares to other cities served by the A380 on emirates.com. Passengers can also enjoy a 3-night stay package with Emirates Holidays, which includes complimentary breakfast, starting from Dh 1,759 to Cairo per person inclusive of taxes.