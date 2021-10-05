PM’s dream of ‘New India’ being fulfilled: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the gathering at ‘[email protected] – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo, said that India is witnessing Modi’s dream of a ‘new India’ being fulfilled.

‘PM has seen a dream of new India. He has been working for it continuously. India is witnessing his dream being fulfilled. Organising Urban Conclave in Lucknow will help in drawing a new picture of this city along with other rising and upcoming cities’, Singh said.

The conference-cum-expo is being conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This will be open for the public for two days – on October 6 and 7, where they will showcase the achievements made, so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of MoHUA. The major themes of the exhibitions include Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, New Technologies of Construction, Housing for All, Sustainable Mobility, Smart City Development, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the event that, Centre has approved 17.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and over 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been provided houses so far. He added that the PM will be virtually handing over the keys to beneficiaries of the central housing scheme, to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, after inaugurating ‘[email protected] – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, and Ghaziabad. He will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects executed under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and will also walk through the three exhibitions in the Expo and announce the establishment of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.