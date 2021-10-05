Premiere date of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ announced

Chennai: The premiere date of upcoming Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ starring Suriya has relased. The date was announced Suriya on his social media handle. The film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 ahead of Deepavali.

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment owned by Suriya. ‘Jai Bhim’ is part of the 4-film deal that 2D Entertainment has signed with Amazon Prime Video. ‘Raame Aandalum Raavanan Aandalum’, Sasikumar-Jyothika starrer ‘Udanpirappe’ and Arun Vijay-Arnav Vijay starrer ‘Oh My Dog’ are the other three films.

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel. Rajisha Vijayan is set to play the female lead and the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Lijo Mol Jose. The film will be dubbed and released in all South Indian languages. Jai Bhim has music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by SR Kadhir and editing by Philomin Raj.