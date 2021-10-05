State government to provide free sanitary napkins to female students

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will provide free sanitary napkins to female students studying in the government schools. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a new initiative named ‘Swechha’ for this. ‘Swechha’ (meaning freedom) is intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women.

Under the scheme, ten sanitary napkins will be given every month to girls studying from 7th-12th grades. Around 10 lakh girls will be benefitted by the scheme which costs Rs 32 crore for the government.

State government had already signed MOUs with companies like P&G and Niine Pvt Ltd, the brands being supplied in government schools are Whisper and Niine. Sanitary napkins will be sold at YSR Cheyutha retail stores at a discounted price to around 1 crore women. 6,417 incinerators will be set-up in the state for a safer and environment-friendly disposal of these napkins.