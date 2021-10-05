Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row. The gain in the shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank has supported the upward rally of benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,745, up by 446 points. NSE Nifty surged 131 points to settle at 17,822.9 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose 0.4%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 2,074 shares ended higher while 1,209 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Indian Oil, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies. Reliance Industries, Titan, Bharat Petroleum and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Hindalco, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid, Grasim Industries, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel.