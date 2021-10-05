Volkswagen launched limited Matt edition of Polo and Vento in India

Mumbai: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India launched it’s limited Matt edition Polo and Vento in India. The Matt edition of Volkswagen Polo GT variant is priced at Rs9.99 lakh. The Matt edition of Vento Highline AT variant is priced at Rs 11.94 lakh and Highline Plus AT variant is priced at Rs 13.34 lakh.

Both the cars are powered with TSI technology engine. The engine is capable of producing a power of 81 kW at 5000-5500 rpm and peak torque of 175Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read: WhatsApp to launch new ‘Global Voice Message Player’ feature

The carmakers offers Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes a four-year warranty, four-year road-side assistance (RSA) and three free services.