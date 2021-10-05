WhatsApp to launch new ‘Global Voice Message Player’ feature

Mumbai: WhatsApp will soon launch a ‘Global Voice Message Player’ for its users. The new feature will help users to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chat window. It is called global because it is pinned to the top of the application. it will be always visible when WhatsApp users open any section of the app. The new feature will be useful when users receive a long voice message, allowing them to send messages to other contacts while listening to the voice message.

Earlier, the Facebook owned messaging app had launched a feature to play voice messages at different speeds. This is now available on both WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps.

Also Read: The AK-203 project: Russia says it will train Indian specialists

As per reports, WhatsApp is also working on two new features to make disappearing messages easier. The new feature will allow users to select different expiration periods for its disappearing messages. At present messages disappear after 7 days. Users will also be able to set a default message timer for new chats.