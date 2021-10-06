Airline to allow only fully vaccinated passengers

Dubai: The Malaysian unit of Air Asia will only allow fully vaccinated passengers on its flights. The group announced this as it is going to resume its domestic and international passenger flight services. Children under 18 years will be allowed to board flights if accompanied by vaccinated family members.

Earlier last month, Qantas, the air carrier based in Australia had also announced that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel in tis flights. Air New Zealand also announced the same requirement for passengers on international flights.

AirAsia, whose employees have been fully vaccinated since August, also requires passengers to check-in via its app to significantly reduce physical interaction in the airport clearance and boarding process.