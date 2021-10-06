‘Bollywood isn’t my cup of tea’: Dhoni on post-cricket retirement plans

MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, still plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings captain hinted on Tuesday (October 5) that he’s not done with the IPL yet. ‘Thala’ Dhoni made it clear that he planned to retire in front of Chennai fans by playing in Chepauk in his last IPL match.

His announcement came as a big relief to his fans, who were still unsure whether the 40-year-old would play in the IPL beyond 2021. As for CSK, they have already secured their spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs, which begins on Sunday (October 10th). In addition, the wicketkeeper-batsman talked about his post-retirement plans, but clarified he had no plans to join the Bollywood industry because acting is not an easy skill and he would prefer to stick to cricket.

‘You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it’s a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that,’ Dhoni said during an interactive session with fans.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in his super hit biopic MS Dhoni: ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

It is worth noting that many retired cricketers enter the entertainment industry after retirement, and recently, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who last played for India in a T20I in 2016 in the Asia Cup, made his acting debut in the Tamil film, Friendship. Further, cricketers like Kapil Dev, Brett Lee, Ajay Jadeja and Vinod Kambali also dabbled in films post their retirement.