Prabhas to team up with ‘Kabir Singh’ director for his 25th film: Reports

Following the success of the ‘Baahubali’ series, Prabhas rose to stardom as a pan-Indian actor, and every movie of his is considered one of the biggest in Indian cinema. He already has almost four pan-Indian projects under his belt, and he is preparing to announce his next film, the 25th of his career. Prabas’ 25th film is scheduled to release on October 7, 2021.

T- series has taken to social media and shared a photo with the message ’25 something big is coming 7 October’ written on it. Despite not mentioning Prabhas in the announcement, reports suggest that it is the actor’s 25th film. He has already trended special tags on Twitter and fans are eagerly awaiting the big announcement as this is his 25th film.

According to reports, Prabhas will be working with cult director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose movies include Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. T-Series has also announced that Prabhas 25th will also be bankrolled by them under Bhushan Kumar & others.

Despite the pandemic and lockdown, the actor signed four pan-Indian films like ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘#Prabhas21’ with Nag Ashwin, Adipurush with Om Raut and Saalar with Prashanth Neel. He is simultaneously filming for Salaar and Adipurush. The shooting for ‘#Prabahas21’, also known as ‘Project K’, has yet to begin.

Prabhas finished filming for ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Pooja Hegde. The film will bring back the classic romantic Prabhas after years, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. ‘Radhe Shyam’, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, will be released on 14 January 2022.