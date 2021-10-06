Food channel gives a fancy name for ‘roti’; desi netizens unhappy

Interestingly, the Balloon bread is another example of French food that was ‘discovered’ by the West, but is an extension of a simple Indian food that was given a fancier name. One of the staple foods of India, roti or phulka, has been described as ‘balloon bread’ by an Italian cook show and the desi netizens are absolutely stunned.

In a video by popular food channel Cookist, the makers explain how to make a balloon bread, first adding yeast and milk to the dough, and then cutting it into balls before rolling it out.

In response to a viral picture of snippet from Italian food channels, many jokes and sarcastic comments have appeared.

South Asian and Middle Eastern netizens reacted to the tweet. A user commented, ‘Now they’ll patent it.’ Another user said, ‘That’s our Roti.’