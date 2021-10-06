Hurting religious sentiments: Actor Deep Sidhu charged under SC/ST Act

Jalandhar: An FIR was registered against actor Deep Sidhu along with some other persons under the SC/ST Act for using derogatory words and hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki and Ravidas communities. Case was registered at the Navi Baradari police station on Tuesday, following a complaint by Jassi Talhan, head of the Guru Ravidas Tiger Force.

Deep Sidhu had allegedly used derogatory words against the Valmiki and Ravidas communities in a live video posted by the actor on his Facebook profile and it went viral on social media. The complaint said that Deep Sidhu, along with five others, were abusing their community, which could create law and order problems in the state, and demanded immediate arrest of Deep Sidhu.

The actor, a native of Muktar district, came into limelight following the violence in Red Fort after Republic Day, during farmer’s protest. Baradari police have started investigation on the case, under Section 3 (1) SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IT Act among other sections.