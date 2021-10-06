Idukki hosts first flight for Kerala Piravi Day; Vandiperiyar airstrip nearing completion

On November 1st , Kerala Piravi day, an aircraft will sweep down the airstrip at Vandiperiyar in Idukki District on its maiden landing. The Sathram airstrip near Vandiperiyar, the only NCC airstrip in the country, is nearing completion. The airstrip will accommodate small aircraft that can hold up to 15 passengers. Virus SW-80s, two-seaters equipped with two seats each, will be the first to land here. It will be of great assistance to the district in the event of an emergency, since the airstrip is being built to provide free flying training to NCC cadets.

On May 21, 2017, construction began on 12 acres of land allotted by the Revenue Department. 650 meters of the 1000 meter runway has been constructed. A hangar is required to accommodate the planes. The Central Civil Aviation Department has given permission for the landing to take place on June 3. State Public Works Department is in charge of construction. It is the first time that the Public Works Department has built an airstrip in the country. A total of Rs 13 crore has been spent so far on construction.

The NCC has asked for a further 11.5 acres land for further construction work. However, the forest department is opposing this request. The meeting chaired by Vazhoor Soman MLA decided to resolve the obstacles by holding discussions at the ministerial level. This will be the first national-level training center in the country to offer free flying training to 1,000 NCC cadets annually. Approximately 200 cadets will be selected from Idukki district.