In the wake of a drugs bust, Cordelia Cruises issued an invitation for its Navratri celebrations

On Tuesday, the luxury Cordelia Cruises sent out an invite for their Navratri celebrations after making headlines for a drugs case. The cruise promises that its guests will have the chance to ‘let their hair down and party all night long with gay abandon’. On this family-friendly voyage, travelers will enjoy festivities onboard and a stop at the Somnath shrine. While Navratri celebrations are underway, the cruise has decided to only serve vegetarian fare in the main dining areas.

It comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) booked actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, 23, and seven others in possession of drugs on the same cruise ship last week. Multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) were alleged against the accused. According to reports, they, along with several other revelers, were partying aboard a cruise ship and the NCB has taken them into custody and remanded them until October 7.

Read more: Spacecraft from Russia takes actress and director to film first space movie

In a statement published on Monday, the cruise liner distanced itself from all involvement in the rave party. As stated in the statement, Cordelia Cruises was in no way, directly or indirectly, involved in this incident. Cruises chartered its ship to an event management company in Delhi for a private event. The company is strongly condemning acts such as these and will not allow its ship to be used for such events in the future.