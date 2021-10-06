Spacecraft from Russia takes actress and director to film first space movie

An actress and director set off in Russia’s space mission with the intention of shooting a movie in space from the International Space Station (ISS). The actress Yulia Persild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, Set off in a space craft from Baikonur Cosmodrome, aiming to outmaneuver Hollywood.

Tom Cruise, star of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, recently announced he would be shooting a movie in space. However, the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft led by Russia’s Anton Shkaplero is expected to eclipse Cruise’s movie. The movie which Peresild is seeking to make is reportedly about an astronaut who rescues a doctor in space.

Read more: In just hours, Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion as Facebook dropped

‘The Challenge’ is the title of the film. They had packed themselves in heavy spacesuits hours before the flight and waved to the crowds as they boarded their spacecraft. Oleg Novitsky, a cosmonaut from the Russian Federation who has been aboard the ISS for the past six months, is due to return home with the spacecraft on October 17.