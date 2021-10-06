Jewish survivors of Holocaust will receive expanded compensations: Germany.

Germany has announced to expand pensions to more Holocaust survivors all around the world. The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who survived the Nazi rule, stated that Germany has agreed to extend pensions to Jewish survivors who suffered the siege of Leningrad during the Second World War. According to the announcement, two other groups, who had never received any pensions from Germany will also be eligible for the compensations.

Approximately 6,500 survivors across the world will receive the payments, primarily in North America, Israel, Western Europe and the former Soviet Union. The survivors were listed in the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also known as the Claims Conference, in New York.

The pensions are targeted towards around 4500 Jews who had survived the siege of Leningrad in the Second World War, about 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania and about 800 people who lived in France, mostly hiding from Hitler, during the Nazi’s reign of terror.

The expanded pension of 375 euros which is equivalent to 435 dollars is a monthly payment, which will be activated in July and received by the Holocaust survivors lifelong.

The executive vice president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, Greg Schneider, commented that it was a landmark breakthrough, in a statement about the newly negotiated compensation arrangement in association with the German government.