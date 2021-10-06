NEET Super speciality exam will implement changes from next year: Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The Central Government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) examination for this year will be held as per the old examination pattern while the revised exam pattern that was questioned in the top court will be given effect to from 2022-23 academic year.

The Supreme Court was hearing a set of pleas by 41 post-graduate doctors and others, who challenged the last-minute alterations made to the syllabus, after the notification was issued on July 23 for the test to be held on November 13 and 14.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna recorded the submission by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, and disposed off the petitions of students who challenged the Centre’s earlier decision to implement changes in the examination pattern of NEET-Super Specialty from this year, and closed the case.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre had also informed the top court in an affidavit that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 for two months. On Tuesday, the top court had given one last chance to the Centre ‘to put its house in order’ and take a decision on retreating the changes made to the NEET-Super Specialty examination 2021.