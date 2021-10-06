New federal authority established in UAE

Dubai: A new federal authority was established in the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE has issued the royal decree for this on Wednesday.

The new Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security is created merging the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority for Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.