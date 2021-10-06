Police seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore in the city. The team also arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The heroin was seized just days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested eight persons including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from an alleged rave party held off the Mumbai coast. NCB had also recovered charas, Mephedrone, MDMA and cocaine from the cruise.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police had launched its investigation into the cruise drug bust case. The police will also check if the organizers of the party violated the Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act imposed in Mumbai.