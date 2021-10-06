Vengeance on son:  Grandfather arrested for murdering 2-year-old girl

Aligarh: A 65-year-old man was arrested by Police on Wednesday, for allegedly having connections with the murder of his two year old girl granddaughter, who was found dead in a drain in Khair town, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Ramesh, had confessed to the crime after persistent questioning.

The girl had gone missing from her home on Sunday night, and a complaint was lodged by her family on Monday, after which her dead body was found from a drain in the town. The post-mortem examination indicated that there were no visible injury marks, and the child died of drowning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said Ramesh, an alcoholic, had run into debts, and his children often confronted him with this issue. On Sunday night, after a heated argument with his children, the accused decided to take revenge on his son, for which he chose to kill his baby. He stealthily picked up the sleeping toddler and in a heinous act of vengeance, he plunged her in a drain close to the house, which is about 25 kilometres from Khair town. Police had started investigation to nab the accused three days back, and had questioned over 100 people, in connection with the case.

