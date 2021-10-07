4 injured in drone attack towards Abha airport

Abha: The Houthi rebels in Yemen had launched an explosives laden drone targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the militants backed by Iran. 4 people were injured in the attack.

‘Shrapnel have scattered and fell in the vicinity of Abha’s internal airport as a result of the interception.The shrapnel have caused minor injuries to four employees of Abha International Airport and some windows had been shattered. The Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha Airport as a civilian airport constitutes a war crime. We are taking operational measures to neutralize the sources of threat used in the attempt to attack Abha airport’, said Arab Coalition forces in a statement.

Last month, eight people had been injured in Houthi drone strikes on Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane. Houthi rebels launch regular attacks on Saudi Arabian cities using drones and missiles