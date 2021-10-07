Divya Dutta all set to release her second book titled ‘Stars In My Sky’

Mumbai: Divya Dutta, a National Award-winning actress who debuted as an author in 2017 with her memoir ‘Me and Ma,’ is ready to release her second book, ‘Stars In My Sky.’

The book, ‘Stars In My Sky,’ will detail her dramatic path to becoming an actor, as well as some of her most memorable performances.

Speaking about the same, Divya said: ‘The journey in the movies has been gratifying and it wouldn’t have been possible without all those who have touched my life personally and professionally.’

The book also details her encounters and experiences with Bollywood luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, among others, who all played significant roles in her career.

The book will be released on October 25 by Penguin Random House India.