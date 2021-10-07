Ghai posts old pic of actors at an anti-drugs campaign, says ‘May God save our kids’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Koo handle on Wednesday to share a vintage photo of popular actors from 1990 on an anti-drugs campaign including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Padmini Kolhapure, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia.

Posting the picture, Ghai wrote, ‘#SayNoToDrugs. In 1990, our media witnessed several film stars protesting against drugs in one voice.’ He further added that they ‘all still protest against Drugs – the Evil. May God save our children from this monstrous evil.’

The NCB conducted many raids in connection with the seizure of prohibited substances from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last week. So far, 17 persons have been arrested in the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and some high-profile planners from a Delhi-based event management firm. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar, and a narcotics supplier from suburban Juhu are among those arrested by the NCB.