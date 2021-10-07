Gulf country grants expats grace period to correct legal status

Doha: Qatar government has launched a scheme to correct the legal status of expats living in the country. The Ministry of Interior in the country has announced this.

As per the new order issued by the ministry, a grace period will be provided to correct the legal status of expatriates who violate the provisions of law regulating entry and exit. The grace period is from October 10 to December 31, 2021. All expats who violated the residency rules, work visa rule or family visit visa rule can benefit from this.

The Ministry of Interior stated that requests for reconciliation can be filed during the specified period from 1pm to 6pm. During this period, all violating expatriates or employers / hosts can approach the Search and Follow-up Department or any of the following service centres: Umm Salal, Umm Sunaim (formerly Industrial Area), Mesaimeer, Al Wakra and Al Rayyan .