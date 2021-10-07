Indian Railways extends Covid-19 safety protocols

New Delhi: The Indian Railways extend the Covid-19 safety protocols for the next six months. The Railways imposed safety protocols in April 17. As per the protocols, people without face masks in the railway premises, including trains will be fined Rs 500.

‘Passengers are requested to read the health advisory guidelines issued by different states before the commencement of their journey to these states’, tweeted the Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, 22,431 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Thus, the overall infection tally has reached at 3,38,94,312. India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63 crores on Wednesday after 43,09,525 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.