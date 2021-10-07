Magnitude of 5.7 hits southern Pakistan, atleast 15 killed

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced on Thursday (October 7, 2021) that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit southern Pakistan.

The disaster management officials told AFP that 15 people have been killed in the earthquake. The tremor occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 and occurred about 14 km northeast of Harnai in Pakistan. The epicentre of the quake was 102 kilometers east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).