Mahzooz Draw: 9 Expats including Indians win 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Nine expats including Indians jointly won 1 million UAE dirham at the 45th weekly Mahzooz draw. They will share the prize money. They matched five out of the six winning numbers. Each lucky winner will bag 111,111 UAE dirham.

The lucky winners include, Indian expats Venkatesan, David and Varghese, British national Steven, Filipino national Carlo and Leonilo, Lebanese expat Omar, Syrian expat Akhtham and Thailand national Bengat.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, October 9, at 9pm UAE time.