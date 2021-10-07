PM Modi and other Union Ministers extend Navratri wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers greeted and wished for prosperity and happiness for the people on the first day of Navratri.

‘Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the harbinger of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. He also posted a prayer in his subsequent tweet for Maa Shailputri, as she is being worshipped on the first day of Navratri’, PM Modi took to his twitter handle.

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the nation on the very first day of Navratri , saying that ‘it’s a grand festival, where people can realise their inner power and awaken their souls’, on a tweet in Hindi. Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra related to Durga Maa, while BJP National President JP Nadda prayed for happiness and good health for the people.

‘Om Devi Shailputra Namah. Best wishes to all countrymen on Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Mother Durga, the symbol of shakti. I pray to Jagat Janani Maa Durga for happiness, peace, prosperity, glory and health in everyone’s lives. Jai Mata Di!!!’ Nadda tweeted.

Navratri celebrations commence today, and last for 9 more days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. This year Maha Navratri begins from October 7 and last till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

