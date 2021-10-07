SC registers suo motu case on  Lakhimpur Kheri violence, CJI-led bench to hear the case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken Suo Motu cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives in Uttar Pradesh, following violence that broke out after a car ran over protesting farmers, on Sunday. The Supreme Court has decided that a three member bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear the case on Thursday.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli are the other members of the three-judge bench set to hear the matter. The Uttar Pradesh government had initiated a judicial investigation on the case, headed by a retired High Court judge. A case was registered on murder charges against Ashish Mishra, but has not arrested him so far. The police registered a case of murder and rioting against 14 people, under Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers protest, ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. This includes four farmers, two BJP workers and a local journalist. Meanwhile videos of the incident were shared on social media platforms, and went viral, flaring up protests across the nation.

