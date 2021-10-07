TVS Motors unveils Jupiter 125cc: Know price and features

Mumbai: TVS Motors launched Jupiter 125 cc in India. The new scooter is priced at Rs 73,400.

The new scooter is powered by a 124.8cc, 3 valve single-cylinder engine. The company claims that the new model is the most powerful and fuel-efficient scooter in the segment. TVS Jupiter 125cc also features drum brakes on both ends with the option of a disc brake at the front.

Also Read: India to reopen for foreign tourists from October 15

It also features new sharper LED DRLs, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights and taillights, a USB charger along with an external fuel filler cap in front. It also equippes TVS smart XConnect connectivity platform that offers 60 connectivity features such as SMS/call alert, real-time mileage indicator, last parking location, and onboard navigation.